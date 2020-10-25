Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.35. 5,439,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,034,932. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.23 and a 200-day moving average of $119.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.94 billion, a PE ratio of -207.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

