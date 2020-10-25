Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $12.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $614.82 million, a PE ratio of -64.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57. Banc of California has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BANC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

