BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Stephens currently has $28.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BXS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancorpSouth Bank from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered BancorpSouth Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.36.

BXS opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.42.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 6.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 47.1% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 43,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 4.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 23.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 38,071 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the second quarter worth about $315,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

