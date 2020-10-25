Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.93 Billion

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to announce sales of $19.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.23 billion and the highest is $20.53 billion. Bank of America posted sales of $22.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year sales of $85.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.66 billion to $86.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $84.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.67 billion to $88.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Insiders have bought a total of 51,189,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,929,302 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,207,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,233,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 18,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.90. 51,007,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,799,304. The firm has a market cap of $215.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

