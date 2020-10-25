Barclays Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $235.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price increased by Barclays from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.62.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $198.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $384.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,919,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

