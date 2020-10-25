Barclays Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $235.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price increased by Barclays from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.62.
Shares of NYSE V opened at $198.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $384.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35.
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,919,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
