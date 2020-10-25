BHK Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,087 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises about 0.4% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $46,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1,097.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.94. 3,534,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,493,259. The company has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

