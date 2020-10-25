BHK Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 425 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 847.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 22.5% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.81.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $38.18. The company had a trading volume of 28,992,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,809,482. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $212.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

