BHK Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in FedEx by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on FedEx from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on FedEx to $276.50 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.60.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $6,149,322.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,190 shares of company stock valued at $22,433,860 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded up $7.61 on Friday, reaching $283.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,498,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,217. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.89 and a 200 day moving average of $175.76. The stock has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $293.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.