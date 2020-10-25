BHK Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 111.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 21,180,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $522,104,649.40. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 51,189,383 shares of company stock worth $1,256,929,302. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.90. The company had a trading volume of 51,007,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,799,304. The company has a market capitalization of $215.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

