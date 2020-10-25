BHK Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,104,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,456. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.88. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.88.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

