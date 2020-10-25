BHK Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.6% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 150,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $219,000. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 7.2% during the third quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 41,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 59,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

NYSE T traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,630,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,971,128. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $198.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

