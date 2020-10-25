BHK Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 301 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 16.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 82,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 702,522 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 27.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 509,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,636,000 after acquiring an additional 109,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

ADP traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.20. 1,082,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.