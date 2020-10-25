BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. CSFB upgraded shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.50.

NYSE BBL opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $48.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 251.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,758 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

