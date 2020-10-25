BiblePay (BBP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $312,076.28

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One BiblePay coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and C-CEX. BiblePay has a market capitalization of $312,076.28 and approximately $13,444.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BiblePay has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

BiblePay Coin Profile

BiblePay is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org.

BiblePay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

