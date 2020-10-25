BidaskClub Downgrades Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $372.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $21.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.18 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $1,661,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 2,695.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 310,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

