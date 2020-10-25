BidaskClub Lowers Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cellectis from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cellectis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup upgraded Cellectis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.71.
CLLS opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $824.65 million, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.13. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $22.58.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at $4,923,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cellectis by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Cellectis by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 83,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 73,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cellectis
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
