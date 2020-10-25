BidaskClub Lowers GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, October 5th.

GAN stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. GAN has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

