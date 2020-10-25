BidaskClub Lowers The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered The Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

TBBK stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.55.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $70.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Bancorp news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 12,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $127,305.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in The Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,935,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,366,000 after purchasing an additional 203,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bancorp by 10.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,132,000 after acquiring an additional 265,523 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of The Bancorp by 8.5% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,182,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 92,313 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Bancorp by 21.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,865,000 after acquiring an additional 175,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bancorp by 13.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 108,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

