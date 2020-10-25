BidaskClub Upgrades Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of WTRG opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average is $42.60. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $384.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.2507 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,016,908.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $437,680,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $67,210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,515,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,194 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,547,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,847,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,028,000 after acquiring an additional 604,573 shares during the period.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.