BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Shares of BNTX opened at $88.69 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average is $63.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.49.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 182.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. The business had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.52 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BioNTech will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1,283.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,210,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472,629 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,386,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,688,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,680,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,881,000. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

