BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.27.
Shares of BNTX opened at $88.69 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average is $63.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.49.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1,283.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,210,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472,629 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,386,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,688,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,680,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,881,000. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.
Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.