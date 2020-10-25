BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BKRIY. Barclays upgraded BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank raised BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

BK IRELAND GRP/ADR stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. BK IRELAND GRP/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $5.96.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial and leverage finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

