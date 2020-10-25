Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BSM. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Stone Minerals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut Black Stone Minerals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Black Stone Minerals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.13.

BSM opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 14.61 and a quick ratio of 14.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $13.72.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.96 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 36.26% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 24,167 shares during the last quarter. 22.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

