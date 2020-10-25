Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Booking by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $31.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,823.55. 316,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,071. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,755.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,657.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $23.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist lifted their price target on Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target (up previously from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,850.39.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

