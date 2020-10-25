Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce earnings per share of $1.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.56. Boston Properties also reported earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $654.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BXP. Mizuho decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Boston Properties by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Boston Properties by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BXP traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $77.67. 525,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.08. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.00. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $71.57 and a 12 month high of $147.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

