Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.55. Broadcom reported earnings of $5.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year earnings of $22.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.90 to $22.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $25.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.13 to $26.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $358.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $372.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,630. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $387.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $150.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $365.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total transaction of $1,623,489.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.36, for a total value of $29,871,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 654,941 shares of company stock worth $228,496,474 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $35,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

