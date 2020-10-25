Brokerages Anticipate Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) to post sales of $155.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.08 million to $158.00 million. Del Taco Restaurants posted sales of $157.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year sales of $490.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $487.24 million to $493.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $513.88 million, with estimates ranging from $507.30 million to $516.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 42.94%.

TACO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

In related news, Director Ari B. Levy acquired 13,100 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $97,726.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,151.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ari B. Levy acquired 16,750 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $122,107.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,574.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 135,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,975 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 2,086.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 473,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 451,391 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 199,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TACO traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,462. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $303.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.79.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.