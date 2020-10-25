Brokerages Anticipate Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020

Brokerages predict that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.34. Henry Schein reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.79. 946,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,403. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average is $60.27.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $982,394.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,453,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,271,000 after purchasing an additional 95,537 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 32.2% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,437,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,916,000 after buying an additional 350,379 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,276,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,524,000 after buying an additional 76,665 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,259,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,766,000 after buying an additional 628,306 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

