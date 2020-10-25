Brokerages Anticipate Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.25 Million

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will post sales of $25.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $25.50 million. Napco Security Technologies posted sales of $26.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year sales of $113.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.30 million to $115.88 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $123.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.64 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSSC. BidaskClub cut Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

NSSC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.01. The company had a trading volume of 31,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,142. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $458.86 million, a P/E ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 1.34. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

