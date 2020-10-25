Brokerages Expect Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $596.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) to report sales of $596.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $576.60 million to $612.70 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $540.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $2.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $833.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CENT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 42,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,380. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average is $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.81. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $69,043.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,444.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $342,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,399.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

