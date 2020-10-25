Brokerages Set Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Target Price at $7.00

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VERO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.54. 34,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,340. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $102.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 191.01% and a negative net margin of 100.04%. The business had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chad A. Zaring purchased 18,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $51,923.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad A. Zaring purchased 21,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $57,045.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,050 shares in the company, valued at $57,045.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERO. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. lifted its stake in Venus Concept by 76.9% in the second quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 12,417,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,338,000 after buying an additional 5,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the second quarter worth $167,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the second quarter worth $154,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 9,334.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. 38.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

