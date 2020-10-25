Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BC. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.73.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.48 and a beta of 2.02. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,714.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,107,000 after buying an additional 395,640 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,708,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,445,000 after purchasing an additional 259,143 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,422,000 after purchasing an additional 367,325 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,162,000 after purchasing an additional 109,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,114,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,348,000 after purchasing an additional 330,860 shares in the last quarter.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

