Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 14.00%.

Shares of BY opened at $14.01 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11. The firm has a market cap of $538.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Phillip R. Cabrera acquired 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $110,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,453.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lindsay Y. Corby sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $29,088.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,612. Company insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Byline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

