Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 14.00%.
Shares of BY opened at $14.01 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11. The firm has a market cap of $538.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.46.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Byline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
Byline Bancorp Company Profile
Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
