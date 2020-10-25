Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Raised to $116.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNI. Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.44.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $105.07 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $112.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.95 and its 200 day moving average is $93.86.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $45,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3,915.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

