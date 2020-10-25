Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to $460.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $450.00 to $460.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $362.95.

NYSE CP opened at $314.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $327.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7202 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,472,000 after purchasing an additional 490,263 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

