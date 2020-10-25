Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given New $35.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSIQ. ValuEngine raised Canadian Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.16. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.86.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.94 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Canadian Solar by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

