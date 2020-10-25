Capital One Financial Begins Coverage on Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) in a research note published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enterprise Products Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $29.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 35,000 shares of company stock worth $345,300 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 76,906,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,397,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,149,658 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $162,401,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,306,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,464 shares during the last quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $35,568,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 104.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,038 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

