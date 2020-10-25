Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CARA has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.80.

CARA stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $668.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 480.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $51,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,220 shares in the company, valued at $15,251,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 16,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 67,954 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

