Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Raised to $155.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSL. Loop Capital raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.78.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $131.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.24 and a 200-day moving average of $122.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.51. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $97.55 and a 52-week high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 648.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 36.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

