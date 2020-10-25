Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,854 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 85.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 70.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 56,527 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 5.6% during the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 39,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 105.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 49,794 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 174.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 30,801 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CCL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

In other news, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,638,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,015,262. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.96. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

