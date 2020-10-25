Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th.

Carpenter Technology has raised its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Carpenter Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carpenter Technology to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Shares of CRS opened at $18.53 on Friday. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $54.90. The stock has a market cap of $888.46 million, a PE ratio of -1,853,000.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRS. ValuEngine cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Cowen cut shares of Carpenter Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

