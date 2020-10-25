Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CRS opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $888.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1,853,000.00 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $54.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRS shares. Cowen downgraded Carpenter Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

