Carry (CRE) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Carry token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy. Carry has a market cap of $9.64 million and $84,951.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Carry has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00034007 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $589.67 or 0.04539233 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00302337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00029906 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

Carry is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 7,329,872,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,806,321,234 tokens. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

