CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised CDW from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.67.

CDW opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $146.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.54.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth about $3,927,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth about $3,659,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

