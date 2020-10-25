CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,345,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,280,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,641,000 after acquiring an additional 783,625 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 2,273.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 765,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,825,000 after acquiring an additional 733,634 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 1,526.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 704,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after acquiring an additional 660,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter worth $48,032,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INFO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.82.

INFO traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $82.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,807. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $84.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.73. The company has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

