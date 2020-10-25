CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 176,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 127,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.63. 132,563,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,521,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $6.25 to $6.81 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.12.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

