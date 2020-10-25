CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 957.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 348.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 73.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of VMC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.41. 727,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,348. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.84. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $153.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.06.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.