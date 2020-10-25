CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 933 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after buying an additional 519,829 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in PPG Industries by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 682,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,080,000 after buying an additional 460,403 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PPG Industries by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,533,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,657,000 after buying an additional 412,837 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,592,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,020,000 after buying an additional 313,412 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.37.

PPG traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.27. The stock had a trading volume of 980,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,881. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $138.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

