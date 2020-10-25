Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $107.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $86.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDAY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.81.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $92.21 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $92.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.55 and a 200-day moving average of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $36,090,000.00. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 7,217,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $520,948,106.46. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,751,124 shares of company stock worth $559,823,424. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $6,042,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 14,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

