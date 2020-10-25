Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
CHTR has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura Instinet upgraded Charter Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $634.54.
NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $593.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $663.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $620.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $559.13.
In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $21,367,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total value of $43,032,763.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,782 shares of company stock worth $56,565,326. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 360.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 26.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Charter Communications by 125.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
