Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CHTR has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura Instinet upgraded Charter Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $634.54.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $593.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $663.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $620.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $559.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $21,367,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total value of $43,032,763.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,782 shares of company stock worth $56,565,326. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 360.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 26.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Charter Communications by 125.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.