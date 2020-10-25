Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 105.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 11.3% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 195,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. HSBC cut their target price on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist Securiti cut their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.04.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,727,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,155,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57, a PEG ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.43. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

